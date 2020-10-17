Fayemi respects judiciary, legislature –Ekiti Assembly

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, has said the smooth operation of governance in the state was attained due to enormous respect Governor Kayode Fayemi has been displaying towards the judiciary and Legislative arms.

The Speaker stated that Fayemi had been able to lubricate all frictions by promoting and cementing the principles of separation of powers, which he said had engendered mutual respect and efficiency among all the arms of government.

The commendation emerged as Fayemi said the much awaited Ekiti State Security Network codenamed Amotekun would be finally inaugurated on October 19, to secure the people of the state. Afuye, who spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday when Fayemi presented the stateof -the -state on the floor of the assembly to mark the second year anniversary of his tenure.

