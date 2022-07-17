Fayemi sacks political appointees

Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi has sacked his political appointees ahead of his exit from office on October 16.

This was contained in a memo by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. T.G on behalf of the SSG on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

According to the memo, dated July 15, 2022, the political appointees were the Senior Special Assistants, the Technical Assistants, the Special Assistants and Executive Assistants.

It stated the termination of the appointment takes effect from July 30, 2022, adding that the decision was to ensure seamless transition from the current administration to Governor-elect Biodun Oyebanji.