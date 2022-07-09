APc presidential bid: Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu visit Wike in Port Harcourt

Meeting may be to lure Rivers gov to boost Tinubu’s chances

Three governors under the All Progressives Congress, (APC) yesterday visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in Port Harcourt, the state capital for a meeting. The governors included Kayode Fayemi; Rotimi Akeredolu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Ekiti, Ondo, and Lagos States respectively. The purpose of the visit by APC governors is un-known, but sources say it is connected to the 2023 general elections.

Following the failure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to pick Wike as running mate, the Rivers governor has kept the PDP guessing on his next move. The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to findings wants to utilize the situation in a abid to lure Wike to his party to boost his presidential chances at the poll.

