News

APc presidential bid: Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu visit Wike in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Meeting may be to lure Rivers gov to boost Tinubu’s chances

Three governors under the All Progressives Congress, (APC) yesterday visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in Port Harcourt, the state capital for a meeting. The governors included Kayode Fayemi; Rotimi Akeredolu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Ekiti, Ondo, and Lagos States respectively. The purpose of the visit by APC governors is un-known, but sources say it is connected to the 2023 general elections.

Following the failure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to pick Wike as running mate, the Rivers governor has kept the PDP guessing on his next move. The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to findings wants to utilize the situation in a abid to lure Wike to his party to boost his presidential chances at the poll.

 

Our Reporters

CBN tackles Senate over remittance of operational surplus

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

FX: Why BDCs were shut out –Obiora The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday debunked allegations that it has been in default in terms of remittance of eighty percent (80%) of operational surpluses into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in the last five years. The apex bank said that contrary to the allegation, it had […]
NNPC'll focus on gas, condensate for revenue growth – Kyari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has said that the Corporation was focusing more on gas, condensate and other revenue streams to tackle the revenue challenge arising from the oil production cut arrangement. Kyari also reiterated its commitment to abide by the output cut agreement of the Organization of […]
JUST IN: Trump accepts transition to Biden must begin

Posted on Author Reporter

*Still insists on contesting election defeat Donald Trump has accepted a formal US transition should begin for President-elect Joe Biden to take office. The president said the federal agency overseeing the handover must “do what needs to be done”, even as he vowed to keep contesting his election defeat, reports the BBC. The General Services […]

