News

Fayemi sets up committee on creation of LCDAs in Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

A committee to look into creation of new Local Government Councils Development Areas (LCDAs) in Ekiti State has been inaugurated by Governor Kayode Fayemi. The governor said the decision was an attempt    to bring government nearer to the people and ensure more rapid development in rural areas in line with his administration’s five- pillar development agenda.

 

A statement yesterday by Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode named committee members as Mr. Segun Oluwole (Chairman), Dr. Femi Akinola, Mr. Victor Akinola, Mrs. Sade Daramola, Mr. Joseph Olaito, Mrs. Emily Fagesi and Mr. Remi Obaparusi

 

Others were representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and Mrs. Shola Gbenga-Igotun (Secretary)

 

. The statement reads: “To review the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014 and make recommendations on its relevance in view of current legal developments in Ekiti State, consult extensively with the communities where LCDAs secretariat were created by the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014 and make recommendations on their current economic viability and suitability with a view to ensuring  uniformity  equity, fairness across the Local Government Area, recommends to the state’s government practical steps for the creation of Local Council Development Areas out of the existing 16 Local Government Areas in Ekiti State.” The committee was given three months to submit its report to the governor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Zamfara: Dialogue not solution to banditry, says Buratai

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, yesterday said that dialogue for peace with any group of criminals has never been enlisted in options taken by the Nigerian Army as a means of securing tranquility for the nation. Buratai made the declaration at a press briefing marking the launching of 157th Nigerian […]
News

Air strikes kill ISWAP naval commander, others in Borno – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A “naval commander”of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), one Abu Imraana, has reportedly been killed alongside other suspected terrorist leaders in airstrikes conducted within the Lake Chad general area in Borno State.   The bombardment, which was undertaken by the Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole, followed credible human intelligence […]
News

PAUL EKPO: BRACING THE FINISHING LINE IN STYLE

Posted on Author   By Borono Bassey (Reactions: boronobassey@obonguniversity.edu.ng)

This year, he will be bowing out of office as a hero. His story has pushed past the realm of mere men and has made its way to the realm of legends.     For someone who has led the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Akwa Ibom State as state chairman, to victory in what […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: