Fayemi sets up committee on creation of LCDAs in Ekiti

A committee to look into creation of new Local Government Councils Development Areas (LCDAs) in Ekiti State has been inaugurated by Governor Kayode Fayemi. The governor said the decision was an attempt to bring government nearer to the people and ensure more rapid development in rural areas in line with his administration’s five- pillar development agenda.

A statement yesterday by Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode named committee members as Mr. Segun Oluwole (Chairman), Dr. Femi Akinola, Mr. Victor Akinola, Mrs. Sade Daramola, Mr. Joseph Olaito, Mrs. Emily Fagesi and Mr. Remi Obaparusi

Others were representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and Mrs. Shola Gbenga-Igotun (Secretary)

. The statement reads: “To review the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014 and make recommendations on its relevance in view of current legal developments in Ekiti State, consult extensively with the communities where LCDAs secretariat were created by the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014 and make recommendations on their current economic viability and suitability with a view to ensuring uniformity equity, fairness across the Local Government Area, recommends to the state’s government practical steps for the creation of Local Council Development Areas out of the existing 16 Local Government Areas in Ekiti State.” The committee was given three months to submit its report to the governor.

