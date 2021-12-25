News

Fayemi signs N100.7bn Appropriation Act for 2022

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comments Off on Fayemi signs N100.7bn Appropriation Act for 2022

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Friday signed the 2022 Appropriation Act of N100, 753,993,241.60K into law with a promise to complete all ongoing legacy projects and consolidate on other achievements recorded in the past three years. The 2022 Appropriation Act, christened ‘Budget of Legacy and Consolidation’, was presented to the governor by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti in the presence of the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Deputy Speaker, Hakeem Jamiu, and other members of the executive council and the legislators.

The budget with a percentage ratio of 60:40 recurrent to capital expenditure, according to Fayemi, was designed to complete the Ekiti Cargo Airport, the Ado-Iworoko section of the Ado-Ifaki Road, renovation of township roads and the commencement of the construction of farm roads across the state. Others include completion and equipping of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), construction and renovation of schools, provision of learning materials to students, completion of ongoing erosion and watershed management project, foundation laying for Ekiti Knowledge Zone and the Special Agriculture Processing Zone, among others. The governor added that the budget was also prepared to ensure that enduring legacies are handed over to successive governments with a clear blueprint of development plans to lift Ekiti into a period of sustained prosperity.

“The 2022 Budget, which has been tagged “Budget of Legacy and Consolidation” is an estimate of One Hundred Billion, Seven Hundred and Fifty-three Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Three Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty – One Naira, and Sixty Kobo (N100, 753, 993, 241.60), with a 60% to 40%, recurrent to capital expenditure ratio.

“The budget has been designed to help us achieve our goal of finishing well, by consolidating the gains of the last three years, and handing over an enduring legacy to our successor government. It has been designed to ensure we complete most, if not all, of our capital projects, while also ensuring the day-to-day operations of Government continue to run smoothly.” he said. He also expressed gratitude to the Speaker and the lawmakers for conducting necessary public hearings, budget scrutiny, and engaging of all the Ministries, Department and Agencies, (MDAs) to defend their respective estimates in the budget.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Visit troubled areas, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President  Muhammadu Buhari to visit states ravaged by insecurity rather than embarking on foreign travel.   The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said there have been escalated killings in Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau states and other parts of the country […]
News

FG to network providers: Stop NIN ₦20 retrieval charges

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has ordered all network providers to cancel the N20 charge for the retrieval of the National Identification Number (NIN) with immediate effect. Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami gave the order in a statement issued on Friday. “The Minister’s directive which takes immediate effect is an intervention aimed at […]
News

OAGF to prioritise staff training

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In order to consolidate on the successes so far recorded in the implementation of the public financial reform initiatives, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) is to give priority to continuous, requisite training and capacity building for its staff.   The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, disclosed this in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica