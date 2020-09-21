Fayemi tasks stakeholders on infant mortality, others

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has called on stakeholders to make more commitments towards ending infant mortality and other dangerous diseases like cancer threatening lives of children in the country.

This was even as he charged leaders at all levels to exhibit more empathy and dedication to humanitarian service as the society required such benevolence to develop. Fayemi, who spoke in Abuja at the weekend at the 11th investiture and Fund Raising Dinner of Abuja Metropolitan Lion’s Club, said that humanitarian services were needed to create a society that would benefit all.

The governor, who was represented by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shola Fatoba also called on Nigerians to emulate the legendary Mother Theresa and other notable world leaders who selfishly used their resources to fight the course of the poor and the vulnerable people. He said: “You must show genuine empathy.

To esteem Nigerians, I say that the time to exhibit empathy for the sake of humanity by us is now. The issue of cancer treatment and malignancy can be correlated to late discovery. I commend members of Abuja Metropolitan Lion’s Club for the initiative to construct a cancer treatment centre for children at the Abuja University Teaching Hospital.”

Also speaking on the occasion, newly invested 11th President of Abuja Metropolitan Lion’s Club, Charlz Opusunju noted that members of the club had taken special interest in tackling the menace of cancer in children.

Opusunju noted that the issue of child mortality had been placed at the centre stage in the Club, hence the decision to build a 20-bed mini cancer treatment centre at the pediatric department of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital

