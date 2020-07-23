Fayemi tests positive for coronavirus

…wife, aides undergo test

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State yesterday announced on his Twitter handle that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He said: “I took my third COVID-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. “I am generally okay and I’m already self-isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, but will continue routine duty from home. JKF”. The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, also disclosed that the governor’s wife, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, and all the governor’s personal aides had gone for the coronavirus test.

He said: “The wife of the governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, being the closest to the governor, and members of the State Executive Council, including myself, as well as personal aides of His Excellency, have submitted ourselves for COVID-19 tests. “Samples have been taken and we are now expecting the results. But none of us is symptomatic as of now, so no cause for alarm.” Meanwhile, the members of the state COVID-19 Task Force also announced that Fayemi had tested positive for the virus.

The Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, said they decided to break the news as a responsible government that believed that no information about the governor should be hoarded from the Ekiti populace. Speaking during a COVID-19 Task Force press briefing in Ado-Ekiti, Olumilua said Fayemi had self-isolated and would be attending to official duties from home. He said: “Ordinarily, we are not supposed to do this, because the governor had broken the news on his Twitter handle, but as a responsible government, we owe it a duty to do this officially.” Also, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Yaya-Kolade, said the molecular laboratory established by government had tested 1,000 people across five local government areas of the state.

The commissioner added that the state had recorded 86 cases since the breakout of the pandemic out of which 37 were still active. She said: “During this time, we have also traced over 500 contacts in relation to the number of cases we have had.”

The leader of the COVID-19 Task Force, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, said those who violated the coronavirus protocols were being punished . The Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Gbenga Agbeyo, said the fumigation exercise being undertaken by the government had covered five local government areas of the state.

