Fayemi to entrepreneurs: Come let’s transform Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has called on entrepreneurs in the state to join his administration in transforming the socioeconomic sectors of the state. Governor Fayemi stated this yesterday during the inauguration of a new ultramodern Victoria Manhattan Hostel built by an indigene of Oye Ekiti, Mr Goke Egunjobi, for students of Federal University, Oye Ekiti. The inauguration was attended by the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Fasina Abayomi, the Director- General, OTSD, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, Bishop of Ekiti Catholic Diocese, Bishop Felix Ajakaye, Special Adviser on Development Partnerships and SDG, Mrs. Margret Fagboyo, former Commissioner for Education, Mr Jide Egunjobi and parents of the proprietor, Pa and Madam Egunjobi and representatives of FUOYE students union. Commending the proprietor of the project in Ekiti, the governor said it would complement government’s effort in tackling infrastructural challenges in the area. He said the building, which was equipped with state of the art facilities, would contribute in no small measure to providing conducive accommodation for students of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE).

