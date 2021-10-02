Fayemi to establish 5 model colleges

The Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said that his government would establish another five model colleges to replace those that had been returned to missionaries. The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday while commissioning a model school named after an elder statesman and former Chairman, Standing Committee for the creation of Ekiti State, Chief Deji Fasuan. Fayemi, said his government had in the last two years returned five public schools to missionaries for effective management. He stated the model school, built along Ado-Afao road, was named after Chief Fasuan to promote role modeling and channel the younger generation towards patriotic spirit displayed by the beneficiary throughout his life.

Extolling the patriotism of Fasuan, the governor said: “I knew him (Fasuan) about 46 years ago. His house shared boundary with Christ’s School, which I attended. We all knew the role he played for the creation of Ekiti State. Those of us who had governed the state would know how he persistently troubled us just for the sake of Ekiti.

“He is one personality that will commend whatever you do well and itemise areas of inadequacies, just to ensure development. “We returned some schools to original owners based on requests. We have returned Christ School, Ado Ekiti, Annunciation Secondary School, Ikere, Mary Immaculate Secondary School , Ado Ekiti, Saint Louis Secondary School, Ikere, and Saint Augustine Secondary School, Oye Ekiti” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...