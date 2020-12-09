News Top Stories

Fayemi to FG: Get rid of poverty, insurgency, illiteracy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, wants the Federal Government to invest more time towards solving the nation’s developmental deficit. Fayemi, who spoke at public presentation of a book: “Nigeria Democracy without Development: How to fix it,” written by Omano Edigheji, Special Adviser to Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, called on the Federal Government to tackle poverty, illiteracy and insurgency, which he said are hindering development in the country.

Represented by Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, the Ekiti governor said “democracy can only be sustained by people who are happy, who can foresee a future for themselves and their children’s future. “And because of the current stability they enjoy, they want to use the instrument of democracy to sustain that.” According to him, in an environment where there is poverty and lack, it is difficult to have democracy, noting that majority of Nigerians are unable to put food on their table.

“I hold the view that to have a democratic state, we first and foremost must succeed as developmental state because it is when we letget rid of poverty, illiteracy and insurgency that you can talk of democracy. “It is only when this human calamities are taken away from a polity of a geographical location, that is the only time you can say that democracy can work. “Unfortunately, we are believing that democracy in our country will lead to development, and that has been the state of Nigeria since independence.

“That is why I believe that any government, including the current government needs to invest more time, more thinking and will bring all hands on deck so that we can solve the problem of developmental deficits,” he added. Dr. Innocent Chukwuma of Ford Foundation decried the role of godfatherism in Nigerian politics, regretting that godfathers have hijacked governance in the country. He attributed this to the criteria given by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the registration of political parties in 1998. Chukwuma noted it was “only those who fed fat during the military and who could amass the wealth” were able to meet these criteria. Head, Transparency International in Nigeria, Auwal Ibrahim Musa, said democracy is not a license for corruption.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Troops had 17 encounters with suspected terrorists in June – Military

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The military has said that troops on clearance operations in the North East theatre, had a total of 17 fierce encounters with suspected Boko Haram, and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) elements. It further noted that 75 of the non-state actors (NSAs) were killed during the confrontations, which witnessed […]
News

EFCC gets new acting Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Director of Operations, Mr Mohammed Umar, has been picked to oversee the affairs of the agency in the absence of detained acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu. A top official of the commission who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, disclosed this. The source, who asked not to be […]
News

NULGE elects new president, Ahmad Labo

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has unanimously elected Ahmad Labo as its new president. Labo’s election came after the demise of its former prresident, Ibrahim Khalil. Khalil died mysteriously late last week in Abuja when he slumped and gave off the ghost.   Labo was the vice-president, North-West of the union. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: