Fayemi to reshuffle cabinet, presents commissioner-nominees to Assembly

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday forwarded a list of seven new commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly in appeared as a cabinet reshuffle. Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who disclosed this at the plenary, read the names of the nominees on the floor of the House yesterday.

The nominees, according to the speaker are Otunba DiranAdesua– EkitiEast, Prince Olabode Adetoyi- Moba, Dr. OlabimpeAderiye-IdoOsi, Dr. Oye Filani- Ikole, Princess Iyabo Fakunle–Ilejemeje, Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade-Emure and Mr. Akin Omole- Oye. Also nominated for board positions were Prof. Femi Akinwunmi-SUBEB and Hon. Febisola Adewale-Local Government Service Commission. However, Chief Press Secretary to Fayemi, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said it was part of strategies to strengthen the cabinetandbringinnewblood and ideas to develop the state.

Oyebodesaid:“Fayemiwas determined to deliver on his mandate to bring economic prosperity by working with other progressives to give the people the required dividends of democracy. “Let us wait and see how the screening will end before talking about who will be affected. “Theessenceof thecabinet reshuffle is to strengthen the government for better performance and that we shall achieve in the end.”

