Fayemi wastes millions to declare failure in Abuja – PDP Alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has described Governor Kayode Fayemi’s presidential declaration in Abuja on Wednesday as a “declaration of failure”.

The opposition party accused the governor of wasting millions of naira belonging to the state on his presidential ambition, while leaving entitlements of pensioners, salaries and deductions unpaid.

In a statement on Wednesday, by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, the PDP said: “It is unfortunate that 95 percent of those who attended the declaration were transported from Ekiti to Abuja in the bill of the state government. A presidential declaration that is 95 percent attendance from Ekiti should have been held in Ado Ekiti. From information available to us, over N300 million of Ekiti State money was spent on that declaration while more than N1 billion was spent on the governor’s consultation across the country,”

Adeyanju challenged the governor “to tell Nigerians how well he has governed the state to qualify him to the president of Nigeria.

“Ekiti State residents can no longer sleep with their eyes closed, most of the roads have been taken over by bandits who are kidnapping people at will and collecting cigarettes, noodles, can beer, sachet water and so on as ransom.”

