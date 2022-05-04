Metro & Crime

Fayemi wastes millions to declare failure in Abuja – PDP Alleges

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has described Governor Kayode Fayemi’s presidential declaration in Abuja on Wednesday as a “declaration of failure”.

The opposition party accused the governor of wasting millions of naira belonging to the state on his presidential ambition, while leaving entitlements of pensioners, salaries and deductions unpaid.

In a statement on Wednesday, by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, the PDP said: “It is unfortunate that 95 percent of those who attended the declaration were transported from Ekiti to Abuja in the bill of the state government. A presidential declaration that is 95 percent attendance from Ekiti should have been held in Ado Ekiti. From information available to us, over N300 million of Ekiti State money was spent on that declaration while more than N1 billion was spent on the governor’s consultation across the country,”

Adeyanju challenged the governor “to tell Nigerians how well he has governed the state to qualify him to the president of Nigeria.

“Ekiti State residents can no longer sleep with their eyes closed, most of the roads have been taken over by bandits who are kidnapping people at will and collecting cigarettes, noodles, can beer, sachet water and so on as ransom.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NN detains 22 Thai sailors at Lagos Port over 32.9kg cocaine

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Twenty two Thai citizens have been detained at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), BEECROFT, Apapa, Lagos, over attempt to smuggle 32.9 kilogrammes of cocaine from Brazil to Nigeria. The suspects who are sailors, were arrested on-board MV Chayanee Nareev, by a joint team from United Kingdom Border Force, following an intelligence report. It was gathered […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, abduct two in Katsina

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Bandits have killed one person and abducted two others when they invaded Kwaro village in Katsina State. However, the police have rescued two victims, Rabiu Sani and Musa Rabiu, abducted by the bandits. It was learnt that when the bandits invaded Kwaro village in the Durtsinma Local Government Area, they killed a man, Mohamed Auwal, […]
Metro & Crime

Igboho’s trial: Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou for proceedings

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has sent a delegation to Cotonou, the Benin Republic, to observe the proceedings of the court case involving Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, expected to continue today. According to his Media Assistant, Adeola Oloko, the first class monarch, who did not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica