Fayemi welcomes first baby of the year with gifts

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, yesterday presented baby materials and cash gifts to the first and second babies of the year 2021 in the state. Erelu Fayemi while presenting the gifts to the parents of the babies at the stateowned hospitals in Ado-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti, said the state government would continue to invest in healthcare facilities in the state, with a view to ensuring conducive environment for patients, especially pregnant women.
