Fayemi: Women need stronger voices in political parties

The Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi is not a stranger to many Nigerians, especially to those concerned or passionate about issues that have to do with Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) and political equality. Fayemi was recently engaged by some panellists, where issues pertaining to the above subject matters were mentioned and discussed. The First Lady, who is also the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum, shared these views during the interactive session anchored by Professor Toyin Falola.

According to the number one Lady in Ekiti State, women in leadership positions should harness their potential in giving necessary support to other women in all ramifications. She also charged African society on kindness and generosity as panacea in tackling poverty and various challenges retarding progress among women.

Making reference to her literary work titled: “My wrapper,” as having a theme which focuses on people giving supportive hands to one another, where and when necessary, she described the style of ranking men and women equally in a political race as a tactic of putting women in a disadvantaged position in politics. She said: “If a woman in leadership has been indicted by a competent court of law, then she has been found to be a criminal and must face the consequences. We should, however, not indulge in the media frenzy that always consumes women in leadership differently from the way it deals with men.

Right now, we are playing the political game as if we are all peers with men, starting a race from the same point on the field. That is an illusion. The men are always mid-field by the time a political race starts. We need to have a stronger voice in the key political parties. We need strong women’s wings and we need a critical mass of women voters who can ask the right questions and make those the basis of their demands. We also need the backing of laws and policies because we cannot continue to rely on goodwill and discretion.” The First Lady calls for institutionalization of gender equality whereby the advocacy will be backed with strong policy and legal framework.

Fayemi, who expressed optimism that feminism would thrive, urged the society to shun the display of negative and untoward attitudes to women folks as derived from old practice. While explaining that people should not confuse feminism with hostility or hatred for men, Fayemi stated that obnoxious cultural practices, perpetrated in male dominated society, often hinder women’s development and advancement. Fayemi, a known gender activist, explained that feminism was concerned with gender equality and promotion of equal rights for men and women.

She explained: “Feminism is not the same as misandry; it should not be conflated. A misandrist is not necessarily a feminist and a feminist is not a misandrist.” Fayemi decried the adverse effects, which patriarchal norms had on African women and the girl-child, especially when the need arises to speak out. According to her, feminism was designed at taming the unfavourable handling of gender equality due to patriarchy. She reaffirmed her belief and commitment to promotion of the girl-child education, political emancipation and career progression for women. The First lady, however, admitted that radicalism has found its way into feminism, owing to some challenges faced by the advocates. These challenges involved putting up several and constant efforts at combatting societal perils faced by women and the girl-child as a result of old customs and tradition like Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

She said: “I learnt very early, the importance of naming in feminist politics. I grew up with the different debates around feminist naming, and the so-called baggage it comes with. To me, feminism is a global struggle against all forms of patriarchal oppression. This means addressing the political, economic, educational, social, religious, cultural and technological institutions, which patriarchy rests on, and from which it draws its strength.” She added: “I believe that by naming myself a feminist, I’m taking a clear position on my understanding of patriarchy and how it affects women’s lives throughout their life cycle. Every feminist has to understand what patriarchy means. I have done this as a theorist, writer, activism, non-profit specialist and politician.

This has of course made me come across as too radical for certain spaces. “For example, in the political context, my current work on Gender Based Violence is an example of challenging years of oppression and impunity and what that entails. I have, however, learnt that this is not work that can be done in isolation of those who control the levers of power at political or community level. I have had to learn how to speak that language in order to get my message across. Gender power relations in many African communities are complex and we need to have an understanding of that context. Also, how they aid or restrict platforms has been something I had always had to consider over the years.” Fayemi, who is the co-founder of African Women Development Fund (AWDF), a body that supports the realisation and fulfilment of African women’s rights through funding of autonomous women’s organisations, perceives education as a right and not a privilege. She was unhappy at the high rate of school dropouts among African girls. She made references to discussion that came up on the subject at the Beijing Conference, regretting that in spite of efforts navigated at the international conference 26 years back, the African society still encounters series of sexual abuse. Fayemi argued that increased SGBV presently was caused by insurgency and terrorism; the twin issues affected the girl-child education. She emphasised that education was relevant to the future of the girl-child.

Her words: “Education is a right and not a privilege! During my husband’s first term, which was between 2010 and 2014, there was some research done by a well-respected national NGO, showing Ekiti State had a high teenage pregnancy rate. This was very alarming and we had wanted to address this during a second term, but that did not come till 2018. When we were campaigning in 2018, I saw girls who couldn’t have been older than 15 running around, either pregnant or with babies on their backs. I went round giving out kits to maternal health centres and it breaks my heart to see so many young girls there. If you are from a poor family in a predominantly rural state like Ekiti, and you get pregnant in school that is the end of the road for you.”

Fayemi said there were up to 15 million out-of-school children in Nigeria and 60 percent of them were girls. “Granted, the majority of them are in Northern Nigeria, due to the insurgencies and conflicts there and restrictions on girls accessing education, but every state also shares in this burden due to the high rate of girls who drop out due to poverty or sexual exploitation,” stated Fayemi. She noted that with the Child Rights Act of 2006 and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law of 2019 in place, the minimum age of consent and marriage in Ekiti State is 18. She further stated that anyone who has intercourse with someone under 18 was guilty of “Statutory Rape.” She clarified: “If the girls get pregnant, they can go back to school after they have had their babies or even stay on in school while they are pregnant if that is their choice. African feminists fought to get Girl-Child issues on to the Beijing Platform for Action in 1995. Now, 26 years later, we no longer have to make a case for girls to go to school, but we have to make a case to keep them in school.” She identified the significance of “Voice and Space” as two major factors in feminism, explaining that ‘Voice’ is the tool uphold by feminists to express concern on crucial issues anywhere, anytime, while ‘Space’ is the platform either in the academia, community or online used to express solidarity and seek mobilization in spreading the course of the advocacy. Fayemi said: “In this context, as far as I’m concerned, every woman is entitled to a voice and space across all the lines that usually divide us. Secondly, a feminist agenda has to envisage workable solutions, at least as far as African Feminists are concerned. We have done a great job of developing a body of thought and knowledge and how we experienced multiple layers of oppression as African Feminists. This knowledge we have built, will not serve its purpose if it is not applied to workable solutions, which will lift the burden off the backs of the vast majority of women. “For example, through addressing the feminization of poverty, lack of access to decision-making, freedom from violence and abuse and so on. This is why I’m so invested in policy advocacy. I can also be impatient and irate. As a matter of fact, I believe my age and years of work give me permission to do so. I also know that social change is painfully slow, and we have to leverage, sometimes on the support of everyone, whether we agree with them or not. Thirdly, context matters, but I believe that women’s rights are inalienable and universal. Culture, tradition or religion cannot be used as an excuse to perpetuate discrimination against women.”

