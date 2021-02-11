Fayemi, Yahuza, others laud FUOYE’s outgoing VC over 80 completed projects

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and some eminent Nigerians yesterday commended outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun for leading the university through 80 different infrastructural developments. Fayemi, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Bisi Egbeyemi, described Soremekun as a magician, commending him for his great achievements.

He urged the outgoing Vice-Chancellor to continue his good works and dedication to national and human development. Also, representative of the University Governing Council Chairman, Dr. Muhammad Yahuza, commendedthemanagement of the institution under the leadership of Soremekun for its commitment to excellence and utmost dedication to duty.

The Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) had yesterday inaugurated over 80 projects executed at its Oye and Ikole Ekiti campuses by Soremekun. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the inauguration ceremony was held at the Oye Ekiti campus of the university. However, some of the completed projects inaugurated included the university library, 500 capacity lecture theatre, theatre arts complex and Faculty of Art building. Others were Foundry building, Faculty of Engineering workshop building, Faculty of Agriculture complex male student hostel, Faculty of Pharmacy building and Faculty of Management Science phase, among others.

In a brief remark, Soremekun said he was grateful to God for his support and protection in his 5years at the helms especially his ability to achieve great success in the development of FUOYE, saying the achievements so far recorded by his administration was as a result of his determination and passion for excellence.

He said: “I am grateful to the almighty God for making today a reality before we were able to achieve this great achievement, the university had experienced lots of storms but God silenced the storms. “Asidefor thepassionIhave for excellence, the other secret behind these achievements was that I was able to manage the funds that were given to the university by the Federal government judiciously.” “I want to urge my colleagues to be committed to the development of the university. ‘It is a challenge that I want those people who will be handling the affairs of the university to takeup as the newly appointed Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, will officially takeover from me on Thursday.”

