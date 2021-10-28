Fayemi’s absence from Tinubu’s residence not deliberate –Akeredolu

The Chairman of the South- West Governors’ Forum Rotimi Akeredolu has said Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi was absent from visit to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Tuesday because he travelled to Port Harcourt for the Nigerian Bar Association conference. Fayemi was at an earlier meeting at the Lagos House in Marina alongside Akeredolu (Ondo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun). Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde was represented by his deputy Rauf Olaniyan.

But Akeredolu said Fayemi could not join them on the visit to Tinubu, who returned home recently after his medical trip to Britain, because he had a fight to catch to Port Harcourt where he was a guest speaker at the 61st NBA Annual General Conference dinner. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor said explaining Fayemi’s absence from Tinubu’s Bourdilon-Ikoyi residence became necessary to lay to rest the insinuations in the media. The chairman said: “Governor Fayemi was with us at the meeting held earlier at Lagos House in Marina.

He had to leave to catch a late flight to Port Harcourt where he was billed to attend the NBA Conference dinner. “He sent his apologies to Asiwaju as well as his good wishes. The rest of us who visited Asiwaju’s residence tendered the same and extended Fayemi’s good wishes.” Akeredolu said the visit was to show their love for the former Lagos State governor and wish him well after his return to the country.

