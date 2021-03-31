‘Fayemi’s proactive leadership, key to management of COVID-19 in Ekiti’

Dr. Jimlas Ogunsakin is the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Public Health. In this interview with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU, he speaks on efforts of the state government towards managing the pandemic and the performance of his principal in the health sector

How has Ekiti State government been able to manage the coronavirus pandemic?

Ekit was the first to set up a COVID- 19 task force, when we didnt even have a case yet. The governor constituted inter-ministerial task force across the ministries, the SDGs and even to the local level, and of course, there was a policy direction on COVID-19 response in Ekiti State which we all work towards.

There was also the Public Health Emergency Operation (PHEO) by his excellency that has the support of Nigeria Centre for Disease control (NCDC) and the purpose of the PHEO is to provide a high level communication/collaboration to respond to the pandemic or whatever type of epidemic, because then, we were also having cases of laser fever in the state.

So, instead of a defragmented work mode that people are used to in responding to some of the public health programmes, the emergency operation centre was designed to respond collaboratively in terms of policy, planning, operations, advocacy, surveillance, epidemiology case management, case tracing, logistics procurement and a lot of things like that. The PHEOC was given all the support needed to get that done and the response has been good. When there was lockdown and the issue of palliatives arose, we were also able to respond to peoples needs at that particular time.

We came up with a strategy to ensure that the palliatives went round the communities in the state. It will also interest you to note that COVID-19 has brought some good impacts on the healthcare system as a whole because we attracted a molecular laboratory that we never had before and we also created Oba Adejugbe Hospital, about 500 capacity, fully equipped. this has made the hospital to come back to life and being able to serve the community very extensively.

At the moment, we are glad that we have the AstraZeneca vaccine. The day Nigeria received the vaccine was the same day we started sensitizing the people, debunking the misinformation and misconception around it. Ekiti State has taken delivery of its own doses and we have started vaccination. Of course, the doses are not enough to take care of almost three million people in the state, but this is phase one. We have about four phases of this vaccination; we are in phase one and this is supposed to vaccinate frontline workers, including health workers, media practitioners and security agents.

What about the adverse reaction that has been reported in other parts of the world. Is there measure put in place in case such occur?

There is what we call AEFI – Adverse Effect for Immunization – butthere has been no AEFI on those already vaccinated. Every drug has its side effect, usually when you take an injection, there is supposed to be a pain at the injection site for a few days. Talking about AEFI, we have a process put in place to monitor everybody that has taken the vaccine and everybody has gotten the message to report any case reaction.There is nobody, who has responded.

What about the Ekiti COVID-19 Fund Mobilisation team?

On the COVID-19 resource mobilization group that has Aare Afe Babalola, former governors and others, I will first of all appreciate this group for the wonderful work they did. All of us contributed money, even those of us who are public servants, our salaries went by 50 per cent for those number of months. You know what it is to be at the forefront. We all made sacrifices including the governor himself during that period. We raised a lot of money and it is not a hidden thing; it is in the public domain. Again, I appreciate the leadership of Governor Fayemi; it is not everyday we have this kind of a leader. Do you know that he does not know how this money is spent unless he is told? There is a committee put in place, chaired by Aare Afe Babalola. Most of the things we were able to do apart support from CACOVID were funded by this group. Majority of interventions we are able to do in Ekiti, especially palliatives and all sorts were funded by this resource mobilization team.

What would you describe as the major feats of the Fayemi administration on the health sector apart from managing the pandemic?

A lot of things have happened in the health sector, majorly renovation of primary healthcare centres across the state, which are the closest to the population. The health centres are also equipped. This administration has also has brought primary health care under one roof and that has given us the power to establish the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency because some of the local governments lack the capacity to implement the National Primary Healthcare policy. Another thing that has not happened for quite a long of time but happening in this administration is training of healthcare workers. Human resources for the health sector has been very challenging but this administration has employed people at the tertiary, primary and secondary levels.

This administration has also launched the State Health Insurance programme and it is this administration that created the Ekiti State Health Insurance Agency. Enrolment is still going on across all the local governments for the State Health Insurance Programme. It has also launched the Ekiti Health Quality Agenda in which where we are looking at quality health service delivery, facility quality, continuous quality improvement and quality implementation of health services at our service delivery point We are also working on a policy to establish the Ekiti State Health Facility Accreditation/Monitoring Agency (EKFAMA).

We have also done a lot of institutional strengthening within the health sector in the state. Much as we are strengthening healthcare financing in the state, we have also had a good relationship with our partners – World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), among others, on programmes implementation in the state.

