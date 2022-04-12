Fayemi’s wife advocates more women in leadership positions

Bisi, wife of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, is backing women for more political positions. Mrs Fayemi spoke yesterday in Ijero Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area, during the third edition of an empowerment programme organized by member representing Ijero/Ekiti West/Efon House of Representatives Omowumi Ogunlola.

Some of the items donated were an ICT Centre to Ijero Comprehensive High School, a Comprehensive Health Centre in Ejiyan- Ekiti, nine vehicles, five tricycles, 60 motorbikes, 100 sewing machines, 110 generators and 40 deep freezes.

Others were 15 wheelchairs, 47 grinding machines, 15 vulcanizing machines, 100 barbering kits, 6 rice processing machines, 5 cassava processing machines and cash gifts to hundreds of traders, widows and students.

The governor’s wife commended Ogunlola for her outstanding performance, noting that representation at the lower chamber has been superb in delivering the dividends of democracy to his constituency.

She stated that Ogunlola had displayed exceptional qualities of leadership with her effective representation and supersonic empowerment programmes for the women, widows, men and youths within his constituency.

