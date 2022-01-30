Fayemi’s wife debunks alleged senatorial ambition

Wife of Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi has debunked a viral pictorial report making the rounds that she has senatorial ambition.

The report was indicated via an Online poster of Mrs Fayemi’s picture stating her ambition to the Upper chamber. Disproving the allegation, the wife of the state governor in a press statement she personally signed yesterday stated it’s a fabrication which is very far from the truth.

The statement reads: “This morning, I woke up to see posters online for Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Senate Ekiti North. This information has been circulating for some time now so it is nothing new.

Today’s poster was however released the morning after Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) emerged as Gubernatorial Candidate for the next Governorship election in Ekiti State.

Those behind this mischief have been floating the narrative that the Senatorial seat is going to be my reward for supporting Mr. Oyebanji’s aspiration.

My position is as follows: “I have no interest whatsoever in contesting for a Senatorial seat. I have never discussed this with anyone and how this story keeps circulating is a mystery. Let me repeat, I am not interested.

“My sole political agenda in Ekiti State is to support my husband, HE Dr Kayode Fayemi, and to ensure that he finishes well. My husband’s success is the only reward I need.”

