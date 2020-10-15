Metro & Crime

Fayemi’s wife donates N23m equipment to Ekiti cancer centre

Wife of the Ekiti State governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, yesterday donated equipment worth over N23 million to the Adunni Olayinka Cancer Diagnostic Centre as part of activities marking this year’s cancer awareness week.

The governor’s wife also announced that the fund amounting to N3 million had been paid for about 21 cancer patients to have surgery free of charge in the centre. At the presentation of the equipment to the diagnostic centre on the premises of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi said the gesture was aimed at encouraging women in the state to visit the centre for regular check-up.

The governor’s wife listed the equipment donated to include 100 KVA generator, television set and projectors and digital accessories. Stakeholders, she said, must be united in efforts to sensitise women, especially in the rural areas because early detection was in key in the battle against cancer.

She said: “October is the breast cancer awareness week and for us in Ekiti, we must continue our advocacy around the need to enlighten our women in rural and urban areas on the need to check themselves regularly so as to have early detection. “The centre here needs a lot of equipment and we have been able to mobilise resources from the SDGs office, from the network I belong to with our first ladies and from well spirited individuals. The value of the equipment is around N23.4 million.”

