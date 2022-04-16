News

Fayemi’s wife, Falana, 8 others to receive chieftaincy titles at Alawe’s 10th coronation

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The wife of Ekiti State governor, Mrs. Erelu Bisi Fayemi and Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, alongside eight others would be conferred with chieftaincy titles of Ilawe in Ekiti South West Local Government for their immense contributions to the development of the town.

This is in commemoration of the 10th coronation anniversary of the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, Afuntade 1. In a press conference yesterday to highlight the activities for the ceremony, the Chairman of the Coronation Anniversary Committee, Capt Kunle Layiwola, disclosed that in addition to these seven Ilawe dignitaries would also receive award of recognition for their services to the town.

Layiwola stated that the installation would hold on April 23 as part of the weeklong coronation celebration. He added that the event would also serve as an occasion to celebrate the monarch for being the first Alawe who became the chairman of all Obas in the state with a remarkable tenure. On the controversy that emanated recently over citing of the new law school, the Ilawe disapproved the claim by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), likening the establishment of some law school campuses to distribution of constituency projects.

 

Our Reporters

