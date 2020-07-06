Fayose: Buhari’s Presidency, deaf and dumb

Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has urged aides of President Muhammadu Buhari not to wake a sleeping lion so as not to be confronted with consequences that may be more than them.

The former governor described Buhari’s Presidency as deaf and dumb.

Fayose reacted to recent comments by the President’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina that Buhari would have dealt with Fayose and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for their anti- Buhari tendency, but that the President only chose to tolerate them as a father of the nation.

In a series of tweet on his verified handle, the former governor said the President was unconscious of happenings in the Presidency, and as such, should be ignored.

Fayose said he decided not to comment about issues relating to Buhari because he has realised that “Buhari’s presidency is deaf and dumb.”

The tweet read: “On the comment by my brother and friend, @FemAdesina, on the President not “dealing with myself and Gov. Wike,” President Buhari, in my opinion is an “Accidental President,” who is not only clueless, but unconscious of happenings in his own Presidency.

“A man who can’t defend or protect his immediate family is not in any way better than an effigy.

If not, those around him won’t be talking about a President “punishing” serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants.

“Femi Adesina, do you realise I have been quiet for a while, having concluded that Buhari’s Presidency is deaf and dumb?

“So don’t wake a sleeping lion so as not to be confronted with consequences you can’t contend with.”

