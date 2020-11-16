News

Fayose clocks 60, says he ‘ll still be Nigerian president

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has reiterated his ambition to be president of Nigeria in no distant time. Fayose, who disclosed this on the occasion of his 60th birthday, also said he was using his diamond jubilee celebration to forgive all those who might have betrayed him in the course of his political journey, especially after he left office in 2018.

 

The former governor made this known yesterday while speaking on a radio programme to commemorate his birthday on Our People’s FM, 104.1 Ado-Ekiti. Fayose, who defeated two incumbent governors, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr. Kayode Fayemi in 2003 and 2014 respectively, said he still believed he can be Nigeria’s president and that how it will happen is for God to decide.

 

He urged all politicians in Ekiti State to forget politics of bitterness for the interest and progress of the state, added that at 60, his desire was to be closer to God and be a preacher of His words.

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain mentioned a few among his achievements as the governor of Ekiti to include; Amphitheatre at Ewi’s Palace, Ado-Ekiti, flyover bridge, Ado-Ikere road, High Court Complex in Ado, new and old governor’s office , Ministry of Finance Building and the new Obas’ market in Ado-Ekiti.

