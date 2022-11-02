Fayose faces trial over alleged N900m owed ex-AG

Former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayo Fayose, yesterday was quizzed at the state high court in Ado Ekiti over his alleged N900 million indebtedness to his former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Owoseni Ajayi. Ajayi was Fayose AG dur- ing his first and second term as Ekiti governor between 2003 and 2006 and 2014 and 2018. The suit was filed by Ajayi on December17, 2018. In a suit with registration number HAD/113/2018, Ajayi said he handled a total of 18 cases through his law chambers for the former governor with each costing N50 million as professional fee, which he alleged were not paid for. Ajayi said those cases were prosecuted for Fayose between 2006 and 2014, which bordered on his impeachment in 2006 and the corruption case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, among others. In the writ of summon deposed to by him, Ajayi prayed the court for an order compelling Fayose to pay the professional fee without delay.

