Fayose: Hypocrisy affecting fight against terrorism

Former governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has accused the Federal Government of being hypocritical in its fight against terrorism in the country. Speaking in a recent interview, Fayose said the herders that are migrating and moving to the land on which farmers plant their crops were an issue, adding that either in the North or South, land, on which farmers plant their crops, is a constant factor. He said: “That is why you cannot hit a car at the back and be right because it offers you opportunity to see clearly. The man in front cannot see clearly those at the back.

“Therefore, it is the herders that are the issue. They must learn, like every poultry farmer that modern life calls for modern grazing; grazing that is controlled; grazing where you do not use your business to destroy the business of others.” Fayose stressed that the current situation was not herder/farmer clash, adding: “The farmer’s land doesn’t move. It is permanent. It is constant. “It is the movement of cows and herders that is causing discomfort for farmers. “Whether the farmer is from the North or South, that is the standard position. Herders or cattle rearers should control and contain their cows.

