Fayose, Olujimi’s camp biker over secret oath-taking

Controversy has continued to trail controversial video of secret oath-taking by some members of the Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to former governor Ayodele Fayose which went viral on Monday.
Barely 24 hours after the video went viral, there was an exchange of words between Fayose and Olujimi’s group ensued as they were on each other’s jugular on a Yoruba current affairs programme on Voice 89.9FM, Ado-Ekiti.
For instance, Olujimi’s spokesman, Sanya Atofarati, who appeared on the programme said Fayose’s action of forcing party members into a secret oath to sustain their loyalty was not only shameful but also a disgrace to the party.
He was countered by Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, who reacting on the programme through a telephone chat, denied that party members were coerced into secret oath, insisting that they only voluntarily displayed their loyalty to Fayose.
But Atofarati, who wondered why a political leader would compel his followers into an oath, accused Fayose of “harbouring a plot to enslave everybody in Ekiti PDP,” adding that “there are shackles on the legs of Fayose’s supporters in the party.”
The Senator’s spokesman said the entire people of Ekiti State were scandalized by Fayose’s alleged desperation by the video of the oath taking, adding that a good leader needed not to coerce his followers into such an exercise.

But Olayinka insisted that there was nothing secret about the exercise, claiming that it was Fayose’s supporters themselves that uploaded the video on the social media in affirmation of their loyalty to the leader.

