Fayose shouldn’t be blamed for PDP’s loss of Ekiti –Olayinka

Lere Olayinka, spokesperson of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, is candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency II for the 2023 general election. In this Interview with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU, he speaks on the party’s loss of the recent governorship election in the state and his political ambition

The crisis rocking Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has led to factional leadership. What’s your comment on that?

There is no factional leadership in PDP in Ekiti State. There is only one chairman and the person who is acting as chairman of PDP in Ekiti State is Hon. Lanre Omolase, who is the deputy chairman of the party. He is the acting chairman of the party, so there’s nothing like someone is trying to act as factional chairman.

What of those clamouring for Deji Ogunshakin?

Even Deji Ogunshakin can’t call himself Ekiti State PDP chairman. He knows he can’t call himself that, so I don’t want to dwell on that issue. In any human organisation, there will always be disagreements that are based on personal interest, group-focused interest. Most importantly, if you go for election in a period like this, there will be discontent and I can assure you that PDP has a crisis management mechanism and that mechanism will be applied.

Are you saying that a mechanism has been put in place to resolve the crisis?

That is it! None of them said he is not PDP; I didn’t come out to say I am not PDP. Those people talking have not come out to say that they are not PDP, it’s a normal family issue and I believe that those who are genuinely interested in the progress of PDP and Nigeria will come together to fashion out means of resolving the issues. That is if the issue you are canvassing is something that relates to the welfare or the progress of the party and not about your personal interest.

But Dr. Samuel Omotosho recently expressed dissatisfaction over Fayose’s style of politics. He alleged that the former governor doesn’t have group interest at heart but his sole interest. What is your take on that?

Dr. Omotosho used to be a friend because when we were in government, he was always saying that he has no friends; that he was nobody’s friend. He said his friendship with anyone of us then was because of our relationship with Fayose. He said if anyone of us deviates from Fayose, he would cease to be that person’s friend. He has deviated from Fayose and I told him that I can no longer be his friend too but that’s between us.

Why did you say he deviated from Fayose?

The former lawmaker said he had issues with Fayose because he was not given the slot for national delegate in Oye Local Government to go to national convention to elect a presidential candidate. So, his agitations and grievances are personal to him. He said it clearly and it means that if he had been given the national delegate slot, he wouldn’t have had issues with Fayose.

Why was he not given the slot?

He is not the only one in Oye. He was in the House of Assembly, other people should be given opportunities too and Oye Local Government Area has two constituencies. One of them already has a Board of Trustees (BoT) position and we believed at that time that BoT members would be national delegates until the new Electoral Act excluded statutory delegates.

He was part of national delegates that produced the current national exco of the party but that position is not a chieftaincy position that lasts for eternity. When you have benefited from a system, you should let other people benefit too. So, those who are jumping up and down, fighting Fayose and looking for allies to join in the fight, should first ask themselves: At what point did Fayose become bad? Why was Fayose not a bad person when he brought them to political limelight? Why was he not bad when he was governor and they enjoyed the benefits of their closeness to him? When they were the ones determining PDP excos in their wards and local government areas, why was Fayose not a bad leader then? Like I told one of them, I don’t join the multitude to do evil.

They should fight their selfish political fight alone and let’s see how far they can go. Only evil people take delight in throwing stones to a building that once gave them shelter when it rained. Only wicked and mindless people go about disparaging a system they publicly praised, when they were benefiting from it.

There is another allegation that Fayose has tactically abandoned PDP for the APC presidential candidate. How true is that claim?

Has Fayose made any pronounce-ment that he has been working with another party? Don’t forget that Fayose went for a major surgery in February. It was supposed to be two surgeries; one at the back and the other on his neck but the two could not be done at the same time. So, he had to wait behind because of the governorship election and immediately after that, he started making arrangements to travel for that second operation which he did, last month. As at now, Fayose can still not walk properly. He has returned to Nigeria, people are going to his house in Lagos to visit him. So, somebody who is in that situation, do you expect him to be jumping from one political party to the other? Even as we are, when the electioneering campaign started, the only thing you can say the man said that made people angry was that it is South’s turn.

Does that mean that other parties do not have candidates in the South? Does that translate to supporting APC? If he says it is South’s turn, why can’t we think it could mean he is supporting Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP)? Why can’t we say he is supporting Kola Abiola, the candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)? Why can’t we say he is supporting Adebayo Adewole, the candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), who from from Ondo State? Let me tell you this, that statement he made that time was a good one. Fayose belongs to the Wike group. Didn’t a PDP governor, Samuel Ortom of Benue State say that he wasn’t sure of the candidate he would support for the presidency? So, I believe that by the time the agitation within the party is resolved, every other thing will return to normal. Anyone saying Fayose is supporting another party apart from PDP should ask himself if he is okay.

Many have attributed the electoral loss of your party in the last Ekiti governorship election to the inability of PDP leaders to resolve their differences. It was said that the former governor is the cause of the crisis that made PDP to the lose election. How will you react to these claims?

The question I have asked many of them is: How did he cause it? Fayose supported Bisi Kolawole as candidate. Before the primary election, there was agitation over the three ad hoc delegates. Those people went to Abuja to lodge a complaint but in the party’s bid to show a level playing ground, they cancelled the ad hoc delegates list based on concession and agreement by other aspirants and all of them agreed. I remember Engr. Segun Oni congratulating Bisi Kolawole at the venue of the primary the moment he was declared winner. I still have the video of Oni declaring the primary free, fair and credible. And within 24 hours after Bisi Kolawole was declared winner, he went visiting other aspirants. He went to Segun Oni’s house in Ifaki but he did not allow him to enter his house. Efforts were made to reconcile them but Oni said that he must contest. If someone has made up his mind that he must contest the election, there is nothing you can do about it. Engr. Segun Oni came to PDP with the intent of picking the ticket of the party to contest but he couldn’t get it. He went to another party, he exercised his right by contesting but all of us lost the governorship election. I have said this many times; whether you come second or third in an election, you are a loser. So, it’s a loss for both parties and I believe that by now, we should begin to sit back and ask ourselves what we ought to have done that we didn’t do. Every member of PDP in Ekiti State has blames to share. It’s not only Fayose or Segun Oni, who should be blamed for the loss. Others like Eleka, Senator Abiodun Olujimi and all of us should be blamed. You can’t zero it on one person and say he caused it. How did Fayose alone made us to lose election in almost all the local governments in Ekiti? Was it Fayose who received election logistics and disappear with it? The truth of the matter is that PDP had issues in that election. If we are sincere with ourselves, we should by now be sitting down to address issues and ask personal questions as to what went wrong.

How hopeful is PDP ahead of the presidential election, considering the political strength being attributed to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu?

Well, nobody is going into an election with the intent to lose and I can tell you that PDP is hopeful. I don’t want to go into so many things but if Nigerians are to be allowed to exercise their rights, I don’t think anyone would vote for APC. For what reason will they vote for APC? Is it going to be over security or naira rate that is now like #750 per dollar? Is it over diesel that is now N800 per litre? Is it petrol that is now N200 official per litre? Is it unemployment or ASUU strike? It is not about Tinubu, it is not about the candidate of the PDP, it is about Nigeria and the people. It is about putting Nigeria back on the right track.

Why do you think that you are better than the APC candidate in the race for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 11 seat?

I have held the position of Director General, Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State. I have occupied the positions of spokesperson to three governors in Ekiti State. I have also held other positions and most importantly, I have been closer to the people than anyone else. The people of the federal constituency can attest to this. The only strength that Biodun Omoleye, the APC candidate would be banking on is that he is contesting on the platform of the ruling party.

