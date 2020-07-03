News

Fayose to Ojudu, others: You’re not wanted in PDP

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday told Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and a former Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, that they were not welcome in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) set to expel them. Fayose said the party was not interested to have the duo defected into the party following their differences with Governor Kayode Fayemi “because they have no electoral values.” Fayose in a statement yesterday by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka said “apart from them not having electoral values, they are blackmailers and individuals whose needs are insatiable.

“As for us in the PDP, we are not interested in making any gain from the reckless political life of a man who does nothing other than to destroy the government of Ekiti.” But in a swift reaction, Ojudu in a radio program in Ado-Ekiti simply said he would never contemplate embracing the PDP.

“If I die and they put PDP flag on my coffin, I will wake up, tear it and go back to sleep,” Ojudu said. Meanwhile, a chieftain of APC and former Deputy Governor, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko, appealed to the aggrieved APC leaders to embrace reconciliatory efforts and allow Fayemi to consolidate and deliver the dividends of democracy to Ekiti people.

He said: “The Fayemi’s government now pays salary and pension regularly before the end of the month unlike before when the government was owing six to nine months salaries and pension despite regular federal allocations, bailouts, Paris refund, budget support funds, which are not available now. “Road networks in each of the Senatorial districts are on-going; industrial revolution in the agricultural sector in the rice, cassava and ethanol, Ikun dairy and so on. “The hitherto abandoned social and economic infrastructure such as Civic Centre, Ikogosi Warm Spring, Ado-Ekiti Central market, Schools’ renovation are nearing completion now.

“It’s when we all support the governor without distraction that he can do more and perform to the optimum so that Ekiti people can always prefer APC to any other political party in all future elections and ensure continuity of delivery of good governance and development of Ekiti in all facets of life.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun discharges 4 patients, records four new cases

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

The Osun State Government yesterday confirmed the recovery and discharge of four coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic patients from its treatment and isolation centre in Osogbo. Similarly, it confirmed the discovery of four new cases in the state, saying one of the latest cases was one of the state’s medical personnel. These revelations were contained in a […]
News

Policy experts hail commencement of N-Power Batch ‘C’ programme 

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke 

Policy experts in Nigeria have hailed the introduction and ongoing registration of the N-Power Batch ‘C’ Scheme, saying it is a welcome development for the realisation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda for the positive transformation of the Nigerian economy through youth empowerment.     The experts, who spoke at a virtual workshop organised by the […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria’s daily toll drops below 500

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the first time in close to one week, Nigeria’s daily toll of COVID-19 infections dropped below 500. The past week has seen the country confirm a record number of new cases in one day with the figure rising to as high as 745 on Thursday, making it the country’s highest daily toll ever. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: