Fayose to Ojudu, others: You’re not wanted in PDP

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday told Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and a former Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, that they were not welcome in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) set to expel them. Fayose said the party was not interested to have the duo defected into the party following their differences with Governor Kayode Fayemi “because they have no electoral values.” Fayose in a statement yesterday by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka said “apart from them not having electoral values, they are blackmailers and individuals whose needs are insatiable.

“As for us in the PDP, we are not interested in making any gain from the reckless political life of a man who does nothing other than to destroy the government of Ekiti.” But in a swift reaction, Ojudu in a radio program in Ado-Ekiti simply said he would never contemplate embracing the PDP.

“If I die and they put PDP flag on my coffin, I will wake up, tear it and go back to sleep,” Ojudu said. Meanwhile, a chieftain of APC and former Deputy Governor, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko, appealed to the aggrieved APC leaders to embrace reconciliatory efforts and allow Fayemi to consolidate and deliver the dividends of democracy to Ekiti people.

He said: “The Fayemi’s government now pays salary and pension regularly before the end of the month unlike before when the government was owing six to nine months salaries and pension despite regular federal allocations, bailouts, Paris refund, budget support funds, which are not available now. “Road networks in each of the Senatorial districts are on-going; industrial revolution in the agricultural sector in the rice, cassava and ethanol, Ikun dairy and so on. “The hitherto abandoned social and economic infrastructure such as Civic Centre, Ikogosi Warm Spring, Ado-Ekiti Central market, Schools’ renovation are nearing completion now.

“It’s when we all support the governor without distraction that he can do more and perform to the optimum so that Ekiti people can always prefer APC to any other political party in all future elections and ensure continuity of delivery of good governance and development of Ekiti in all facets of life.”

