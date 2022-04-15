Fayose vs Melaye: When friends fall apart

WALE ELEGBEDE reports that the once rosy friendship between former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, and Senator Dino Melaye, has been torn apart by the politics of 2023 election

“If half of the level aggressiveness being shown by the Police on the arrest of Dino Melaye is shown on the killings by herdsmen across the North Central and other parts of the country, the rampaging killer herdsmen that are even killing policemen would have been brought under control. “Armed bandits have taken over Zamfara State. Communities are constantly being invaded in Kogi State and people are being brutally killed, with properties destroyed. Yet, it is Senator Dino Melaye that our policemen are flexing muscle with.”

This was the statement made by former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, when he rose in defence of his party men and friend, Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West, when the lawmaker was arrested for alleged gun running and criminal conspiracy on April 25, 2018, at 12:12am.

The statement was made on his verified Twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose and it had 692 likes, 461 retweets. On October 14, 2018, Senator Melaye was among dignitaries, mostly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that graced the special send forth held in honour of former governor Fayose, just when he was about exiting the government house.

Clearly, from the above, both Fayose and Melaye enjoyed measures of cordialities and all these happened when the going was good between the once two jolly fellows who are united by the political platform of PDP. Both Fayose and Melaye are well-loved in their constituencies and they have the gift of mobilization. In the politics of the country, they are voluble and visible. In their own rights, they are brands and they force attention on themselves because of their styles.

They are simply difficult to ignore. While Melaye has had stints with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the former Ekiti governor has been a mainstay in the affairs of the PDP, taking on the party at the centre at will over its conduct in the affairs of the country.

A peep into a relapsed relationship between the duo was first seen almost one year ago when Fayose and his allies rejected the choice of Melaye as chairman of the South- West Congress Screening Committee. “To us, this sudden use of Senator Dino Melaye is suspicious and we will not accept it. If Senator Abaribe is not available, there should be someone acceptable to the two parties to replace him, not Dino Melaye,” the Fayose group said.

One year after, the hostility between them became a public discourse as the forthcoming 2023 general election and the race for who will fly the PDP’s presidential flag pumped out the contention. In a rather shocking move, having just endorsed his friend and political associate, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for president during a political rally in Ogun State a few days before, Fayose on March 31 unfolded his ambition to serve as the next president of Nigeria on the platform of PDP. Prior to that, Funso, one of Fayose’s sons had warned his father not to run for the office of president if he has no road map to get Nigerians out of the mess they were in right now.

The son of the ex-governor made this known via his InstaStory, @iamfayose, ahead of the 2023 election. On April 6, Fayose purchased the nomination form of the PDP to contest for the party’s presidential ticket. Shortly after purchasing the form, a video where the former Ekiti governor was seen eating amala and ponmo, a popular Nigerian dish, at a restaurant in Abuja appeared on social media, eliciting reactions.

In a subsequent engagement on his aspiration in an interview on Channels Television, Fayose faulted the presidential bid of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar and former senate president Bukola Saraki. According to the former governor, had it been that Atiku and Saraki stayed in the PDP in 2015 and supported former President, Goodluck Jonathan despite whatever flaws he had, the APC would not have won the presidential election. He pointed out that Saraki and Atiku returned to the PDP simply because they did not succeed in the APC, wondering if they would have come back to the PDP if they had become Presidents while in the APC.

He said: “Let me take for example our respectable leader, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he won in Adamawa with less than 20,000 votes [in 2019]. “Go to Sokoto, what’s the voting difference? Let us go to Bukola Saraki in Kwara, we actually lost there. Let us sit back and look at figures. “This amalgamation of people trying to… at the end of the day it backfired. Jonathan, despite his flaws, we had supported him and some of our leaders didn’t go to APC… if some of them had become Presidents in Abuja would they come back? Will Atiku come back? Would Bukola Saraki have come back? “When the journey was rough and bad, they ran back.

Today, because our party is a party that tries to bring people together, we must not forget history. Today, I’m glad they are challenging people jumping from one party to the other, those are the ideologies that are missing,” he added. Coming hard on his fellow party man and friend, Senator Melaye who is an ally of Atiku and Saraki, cautioned Fayose against de-marketing PDP presidential contenders for the 2023 general elections, describing him as “a presidential gambler.”

In a statement titled: ‘The Presidency is not Ponmo and Amala,” he said Fayose’s comment is a strategy to allegedly shore up the chances of his political godfather in the APC. He said: “Inebriated by several wraps of Amala in Abuja, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, in his characteristic exuberance, directed indecent and indecorous attacks at two serious contenders for the presidential ticket of the PDP, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and His Excellency Bukola Saraki. “Incidentally, the mauling of Amala gained more publicity over the collection of the presidential nomination form, in a pretentious exhibition of dining with the masses.

This frugal populism has since been deflated by allegations of charges for the ferreting of billions of Naira from public coffers in Ekiti State. Is Amala and Abula so expensive? “The issue before Nigerians now is not who can eat more, but who can produce food. That is why their attempt to tar the outstanding achievements of Atiku Abubakar as former Vice President and Bukola Saraki as former Senate President, Fayose would be discounted as the belching perfidy of a presidential gambler. “It is amazing that Fayose who could not manage and retain a PDP state now aspires to lead a behemoth structure like Nigeria.

Today, Ekiti is stripped of all vestiges of PDP; no PDP senator, no PDP House of Representatives member, no House of Assembly member, no local government chairman, and not even a councillor. He left Ekiti State worse than he met it. How could he fail in the state and expect promotion to the national?” he said. Not ready to let Melaye have the last say, Fayose described Dino as a #Hushpuppi politician deserving no serious response. In a statement signed by Lere Olayinka, his media aide, Fayose accused Dino of political harlotry. He said: “No time to dignify any #Hushpuppi politician who is capable of sleeping on three different political beds in one night.

If the man he is deceiving with his fake support speaks, we will respond accordingly. “As for Fayose, Nigeria and her people must be rescued from this APC Calamity that political jester of Kogi teamed up with others to enthrone. That is a project to which he (Fayose) is totally committed, not ranting of a jester in the palace of politics.” No doubt, the contention and verbal exchange between the two popular politicians can be tracked as a proxy war ahead of the PDP presidential primary. The answer to who will win the battle definitely lies in the belly of time.

