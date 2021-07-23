FBI arrests 3 Nigerians over $1.4m COVID-19 fraud

The United States has arrested three Nigerians over alleged $1.4 million COVID- 19 fraud. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on July 21 revealed how security cameras attached to Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in the US reportedly helped captured the Nigerians, who allegedly fraudulently obtained more than $1.4 million (about N580 million) of jobless benefits from the states of Arizona, California, North Carolina, and Maryland.

The suspects, identified in court filings as Quazeem Owolabi Adeyinka, 20, Ayodeji Jonathan Sangode, 22, and Olamide Yusuf Bakare, were nabbed last week, with US authorities saying they stole over $2.6 million in bogus unemployment insurance claims. According to the FBI, the trio used an address in Hyattsville, Maryland, to rake in about $1.4 million in unemployment benefits from California, Arizona, Maryland, as well as North Carolina. The trio also filed about 200 unemployment claims with California’s EDD using a single address on 75th Avenue in Hyattsville; and the department was deceived into approving 97 of the claims; according to a complaint filed by John C. Collins, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Labor.

