FBI arrests 35 Nigerians over alleged $17m romance scam

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in collaboration with the United States’ Department of Justice, has announced the arrest of 35 Nigerians residing mostly in North Texas over alleged $17million romance scam.

Officials with the US Attorney’s Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas and the FBI announced a multi-year investigation into a wide-ranging criminal enterprise operating out of North Texas.

FBI investigators announced indictments for criminal charges against 35 people accused of wire fraud and money laundering as part of a very sophisticated scheme that stole more than $17 million from more than 100 people nationwide.

Eleven of the arrests were made in the Northern District of Texas, while 24 arrests were made in the Eastern District of Texas.

Those charged in the Northern District of Texas are David Animashaun (38) – arrested in DFW, charge with wire fraud conspiracy; Oluwalobamise Michael Moses (40) – arrested in DFW, charged with wire fraud conspiracy; Irabor Fatarr Musa (51) – arrested in the Eastern District of Texas, charged by the Northern District of Texas wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy.

Ijeoma Okoro (31) – arrested in DFW for wire fraud conspiracy fraud, money laundering conspiracy; Chukwemeka Orji, (36) – arrested in DFW, charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy; Emanuel Stanley Orji (35) – arrested in DFW, charged with wire fraud conspiracy; Frederick Orji (37) – arrested in Dallas, charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy.

Others are Uwadiale Esezobor (36) – arrested in Lubbock, charged with mail and wire fraud conspiracy; Victor Idowu (36) – arrested in Los Angeles, charged with mail and wire fraud conspiracy; Afeez Abiola Alao (37) – wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and Ambrose Sunday Ohide (47) – wire fraud conspiracy.

According to court documents, the defendants allegedly preyed on older victims, many of whom were widowed or divorced. They assumed fake names and trolled dating sites like Match.com, ChistianMingle, JSwipe, and PlentyofFish, searching for targets.

Conspirators would pose as an interested partner and then build a level of trust with their target before eventually sharing a sob story that ended with them needing a large sum of money.

Like this: Like Loading...