FBI arrests suspect, Teixeira, in Pentagon documents leak

A 21-year-old US Air Force National Guard employee has been arrested over the leak of highly sensitive US defence and intelligence documents. Jack Teixeira is reported to be the leader of an online gaming chat group where the files leaked in recent months, reports the BBC. The New York Times said he is a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Aerial footage showed officers making an arrest at Teixeira’s family home. The footage shows a young man, believed to be Teixeira, walking backwards towards armed FBI officers with his hands raised, before he is handcuffed and led to a car. At least 50 but perhaps more than 100 classified documents were posted on Discord – a social media platform popular with gamers. The documents contain a range of intelligence assessments about the war in Ukraine, but also sensitive intelligence about countries around the world, including US allies.
