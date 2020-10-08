News

FBI foils plot to kidnap Michigan gov as part of violent overthrow of govt

The FBI says that it has thwarted a plot by a right-wing militia to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and then violently overthrow the state’s government.
The Detroit News reports that the FBI is claiming that the plotters were reaching out to militia members to recruit them in carrying out a coup against Whitmer.
“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”
According to NBC News’ Tom Winter, six men have been charged for their role in the plot and have been identified in court documents as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.
Whitmer has been a lightning rod for criticism from many conservatives over her efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in her state, reports rawstory.com.
After armed militants protested Whitmer’s lockdown orders at the Michigan State House earlier this year, President Donald Trump gave them his approval by tweeting, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”

