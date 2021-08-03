FBN Holdings posts N38.1bn profit in H1’21

FBN Holdings Plc, the parent company of FirstBank Nigeria Limited, recorded a 9.2 percent increase in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N38.1 billion in the first half of 2021 from N35.6billion in the corresponding period of 2020 (H1’20), according to its unaudited financial results for the half year (H1).

The growth was driven by a 48.1per cent increase in the company’s Non-Interest income which rose to N118.7 billion in H1’21 from N80.1 billion in H1’20.

Also, the company posted a profit before tax (PBT) of N45.2billion which is an increase of 9.2per cent postover the N41.4billion recorded in the 2020 period.

Commenting on the results, the company’s Group Managing Director, Urum Kalu Eke, said: “FBNHoldings delivered a resilient performance in the half year, reflective of our focus on strengthening the organisation in recent years.

We remain committed to our strategic objective of driving further stability in performance, as well as delivering sustainable growth over the years to come.

“In line with our focus on revenue diversification, we continue to grow our non-interest income as we progressively become a more transaction-led institution and implement innovative and technological driven measures to improve overall efficiency.

“The macro and socioeconomic conditions remain challenging given COVID-19 and the low-interest rates environment.

While these points negatively impacted overall revenue generation, we are confident that FBNHoldings can navigate this challenging operating environment and keep delivering sustained innovative solutions that enrich customer experience as well as deepen financial inclusion.”

Like this: Like Loading...