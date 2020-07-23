FBN Holdings tasks investors on strong fundametal firms

FBN Holdings (FBNH) Plc has stressed the need for retail investors to invest in companies with strong fundamentals, sustainable growth and profitability to ensure enhanced returns on investment. Mr Tolulope Olugbenro Oluwole, FBNH Head, InvestorRelations, statedthis at the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) virtual forum on Wednesday in Lagos. Oluwole urged retail in- vestors to go beyond speculation and invest in stocks with strong fundamentals, sound management and potentials for growth.

He said the COVID-19 crisis and downturn in the stock market provided an opportunity for investors. According to him, investing in good companies such as FBNH is key at this time for investors not to have their fingers burnt again. Oluwole noted that there was an opportunity in any market downturn, urging investors to key into the present opportunities in the equities market. “At this time of economic challenge, we have seen an increase in the domestic retail and institutional investors participation in the market,” he stated. Ontheexitof foreigninvestors, Oluwole said they would soonfind their way backtothe market in a matter of time with strong business fundamentals.

