FBN Insurance Brokers hosts SMEs’ risk mgt, cybersecurity webinar

FBN Insurance Brokers Limited, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, will today host a webinar to sensitise SMEs on risk management and cyber security. According to a press release, seasoned experts on insurance brokerage, cyber security and risk management will spearhead discussions at the webinar. The event, which is themed, “Risk Management and Business Continuity amidst COVID19,” is scheduled for 10:00a.m, the statement said. Speaking on the event, Olumide Ibidapo, MD/ CEO FBN Insurance Brokers, said: “SMEs remain the engine of growth of any economy, especially developing ones like ours and we recognise the indelible roles they play at creating jobs and meeting the economic and social needs of individuals. “We are excited with this webinar and implore every business owner to participate, as they will be exposed to very vital information to keep their business afloat and overcome various risks as well as operational challenges, including cyber security threats that have been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.” According to the statement, Olumide Ibidapo, MD/CEO FBN Insurance Brokers will speak on Risk Management; Harrison Nnaji, CISO, FirstBank will drive conversation on Cyber security and Jamie Eaton, Regional Director, Financial Lines and Client Management, Howden One Insurance Brokers will focus on Cyber Insurance as a risk transfer option for cyber risks.
