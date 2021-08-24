Business

FBN Insurance Brokers plans digital solutions

FBN Insurance Brokers, a wholly owned subsidiary of FBN Holdings, has developed a digital roadmap that entails providing digital solutions for the Nigerian insurance market.

 

Part of the plan is a highly interactive website that would be re-launched soon with more Nigerians getting connected digitally.

 

Olumide Ibidapo, MD/ CEO, FBN Insurance Brokers, said as a company “we continue to engage with the public and create as much awareness as we can, paying particular attention towards the financially excluded segment knowing that insurance is a solution everybody needs.”

 

Ibidapo, who spoke during an interview with journalists, said the 21 years old brokerage firm was partnering with other stakeholders towards creating more channels and avenues to reach more people

