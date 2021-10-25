Business

FBN Insurance settles N11.4bn claims in 9 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

FBN Insurance Limited has continued to maintain its position as irrefutable leader in the life insurance segment in the nation’s insurance sector as it paid out N11.4 billion claims to its clients as of the end of the third quarter of 2021.

 

According to the data made available by the insurer, the sum of N11.4 billion was paid out between January and September 2021, which represents a 39 per cent increase when compared to N8.2 billion paid in the same period in 2020.

 

Further breakdown showed that Individual Life insurance  had the highest figure totalling N5.3 billion, while Annuity accounted for N3.5 billion.

 

Other figures released were N1.9 billion for Group Life insurance, and N687 million for Credit Life insurance. Disclosing this in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FBN Insurance Limited, Mr. Val Ojumah, stated that in a bid to protect the interest of both corporate and individual clients, the company had built a solid foundation where clients can insure their trust by promptly paying their claims when the need arises.

“Ours is a business of trust and our strategy remains to provide financial security to our clients.

 

We are keen to attain uncontested leadership status in the life insurance sub-sector as well as aggressively exceed our customers and shareholders’ expectations by paying their claims as and when due,” Mr. Ojumah stated.

 

Recall that FBN Insurance Limited paid a total sum of N14.4 billion claims in the year 2020 despite the unfavourable economic situation occasioned by COVID-19. FBN Insurance Limited is a life insurance business in Nigeria that currently operates out of over 60 sales outlets and two branches.

 

FBN Insurance Limited is a member of the Sanlam Group of South Africa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

UBA’ RED Radio podcast now live 24/7

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched a podcast, RED Radio, which is available 24/7, providing round the clock informative and entertaining content, bringing out the best of the continent. According to a press release, RED Radio www. itsredradio.com was berthed as part of the communication suite of UBA to provide real time content […]
Business

Airbus delivers 556 airplanes to 87 customers in 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Aircraft giant, Airbus delivered 566 commercial aircraft to 87 customers in 2020, in line with the production adaptation plan set out in April 2020 in response to COVID-19.   In order to overcome international travel restrictions, the Airbus team developed an innovative e-delivery solution which represented more than 25 per cent of the 2020 deliveries, […]
Business

NAICOM tasks AIO on African market development

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Suffice to state that insurance operators and regulators across the continent have agreed that the African insurance market is in dare need of serious collaboration and synergy as they look inward to make an impact.   The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has called on the leadership of African Insurance Organistion (AIO) to work towards strengthening […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica