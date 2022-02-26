Arts & Entertainments

FBN: Why we are sponsoring The Voice Nigeria 4

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comments Off on FBN: Why we are sponsoring The Voice Nigeria 4

In its fourth season, First Bank Nigeria (FBN) has revealed why the financial institution is supporting the popular music reality show, The Voice Nigeria. According to the bank Head, Sponsorship, Partnership, Events and Collaboration, Abimbola Meshinoye, the financial institution has supported The Voice Nigeria over the years because of its resolve to promote Nigerian talents and create social cohesion within the country. She said: ‘‘our support is also a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to contributing to the growth of the music and entertainment industry in Nigeria in line with the federal government’s diversification policy.

‘‘It is, however, pertinent to note that as a bank woven into the fabric of society for over 127 years, First Bank has been at the forefront of nation building; supporting through resourceful partnerships to build the Nigerian creative industry value chain a, sector driven by the teeming youth population and growing in its contribution to national GDP.’’

The popular show is best known for its recognition and unveiling of singing talents, even as Nigerian musical talent continues to gain international recognition and collaborations. This year’s episode would be fully produced by UNITY 1 Limited in collaboration with FAME TV while also partnering with ITV and YouTube. The Voice Nigeria this year will kick off with free registration, while intending talents are to record a one-minute video singing without a soundtrack, upload and fill the form on the website. The competition is open to both male and female contestants who are Nigerians and have a government-issued means of identification and talents must be at least 18 years old.

 

