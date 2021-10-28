FBNH clarifies equity stake of substantial shareholders

Hassan-Odukale owns 5.36%, Otedola 5.07%

FBNH Holdings Plc has given an update on the substantial shareholders of the group. This follows a letter dated October 26, 2021, from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) requesting that the group issue an announcement providing additional information on the reason for classifying the shareholdings of Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale and his related parties into two parts of 4.16 per cent and 1.20 per cent respectively; the rationale behind including the 1.05 per cent of Leadway Pensure PFA’s holdings as part of the investor’s 1.20 per cent in the second part of your classification and the list of all the substantial shareholders of the company and their percentage shareholdings as at the date of the receipt of the letter, among others. Responding to the enquiry, the group in a statement signed by Seye Kosoko, the Company Secretary, explained that it considered ‘Substantial Shareholders’ to mean shareholders with five per cent and above shareholdings, which, according to it, Hassan-Odukale owns total equity stake of 1.923 billion shares representing 5.36 per cent, while Mr. Olufemi Peter Otedola owns 1.818 billion shares, representing 5.07 per cent. The group, in a statement obtained from NGX website, said: “The first part of the shareholding classification (4.16 per cent) are shares held directly and indirectly by Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale. The second part of the shareholding classification (1.20 per cent) are shares ascribed to Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale due to his influence and having significant control.

“Mr. Tunde Hassan- Odukale has an indirect interest in Leadway Holdings Limited that holds 69 per cent equity in Leadway Pensure PFA and as such exerts significant influence and control over Leadway Pensure. Consequently, the company ascribed these shareholding to him. “It was to the extent of the foregoing that we included the 1.05 per cent of Leadway Pensure PFA’s holdings as part of the indirect holding of Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale, for full disclosure and transparency, in line with the provisions of the extant rules and regulations. “Also, Regulatory disclosure requirements as provided in Rule 17.15(c) of the Rule Book of the NGX mandates an ‘Insider’ to make a full disclosure of their direct and indirect holdings as well as dealings in shares, to the Company for transparency. Mr. Tunde HassanOdukale, a Shareholder and Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited (our largest subsidiary), was profiled as an insider and as such, had the obligation to disclose his direct and indirect shareholdings.

