FBNH confirms Otedola’s 5% acquisition worth N22.28bn

.Adenuga still largest shareholder with 17% stake

.Odukale owns 12% holdings

Chris Ugwu

Mr. Otedola Olufemi Peter and his nominee, Calvados Global Services Limited have acquired a total of 1,818,551,625 units of shares worth N22.28 billion from the FBN Holdings’ issued share capital of 35,895,292,791.

This was confirmed by FBNH’s Company Secretary, Mr Seyi Kosoko, in a statement pasted on the NGX website.

Based on the foregoing, the equity stake of Otedola and his nominee in the Company is now 5.07 per cent. But Mr. Mike Adenuga is still the highest shareholder with 17 per cent stake and Odukale and family follow with 12 per cent holdings.

FBNH in a statement said: “We refer to our communication to the market dated October 22, 2021 on the above subject wherein we stated that we would inform the public of any substantial acquisition, upon receipt of notification from the Shareholder.

“This morning, October 23, 2021, FBN Holdings Plc received a notification from APT Securities and Funds Limited, that their Client, Mr. Otedola Olufemi Peter and his nominee, Calvados Global Services Limited have acquired a total of 1,818,551,625 units of shares from the Company’s issued share capital of 35,895,292,791.”

FBN Holdings (FBNH) Plc had earlier said it was yet to receive any notification from Femi Otedola on the reported new share ownership acquisitions.

The statement added that the company always notifies the appropriate agencies and authorities whenever it received any notice of significant shareholding by the shareholders and its registrars.

It has been reported that Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has taken over First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

An exclusive report in The Street Journal, said Otedola took over First Bank with his recent acquisition of about N30 billion worth of shares, making him the single largest shareholder of the bank.

According to the report, Otedola being the largest shareholder, means he holds the highest voting shares and can dictate the direction of the bank through his voting power.

Like this: Like Loading...