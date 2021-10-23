Business

FBNH says yet to receive notification on Otedola acquisition

FBN Holdings (FBNH) Plc has said it is yet to receive any notification from Femi Otedola on the reported new share ownership acquisitions.

This was disclosed by FBNH’s Company Secretary, Mr Seyi Kosoko, in a statement a statement pasted on the NGX website.

He added that the company always notifies the appropriate agencies and authorities whenever it received any notice of significant shareholding by the shareholders and its registrars.

The statement noted: “The attention of FBN Holdings Plc has been drawn to media reports today, 22 October 2021 purporting that a certain individual has acquired significant shareholding interest in FBN Holdings Plc therefore making him the majority shareholder in the Company.

“As a listed Company, the shares of FBN Holdings Plc are publicly traded, and sale and acquisition of shares is expected in the normal course of business.We operate in a regulated environment, which requires notification of significant shareholding by Shareholders to the Company, where shares are held in different vehicles, further to which the Company will notify the regulators and the public as appropriate.

“The Company is yet to receive any notification from the individual mentioned in the media report, of such acquisitions. FBN Holdings Plc will always notify the appropriate agencies and authorities whenever it receives any notice of significant shareholding by the Shareholders and the Company’s Registrars.”

