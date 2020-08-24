FBNInsurance announces payment channels

In view of the outbreak of the COVID-19 globally, FBNInsurance Limited, a foremost insurance company in Nigeria and a member of the Sanlam Group, has adequately provisioned for the new norm due to the pandemic by upgrading its digital capabilities and platforms to adequately serve its customers, especially its payment channels.

Various payment channels have been introduced to its esteemed customers to ensure premium payments are made with ease and on time so that customers continue to enjoy the benefits of the various insurance policies held.

In a briefing with pressmen, Val Ojumah, Managing Director and CEO of FBNInsurance, outlined some of the payment channels available to customers to include FBNInsurance Customer and Financial Advisor (FA) Apps, E-Insurance on their website, POS at their Aba, Onitsha, Warri and Ikeja Retail offices.

Other alternative payment channels include USSD, ATMs, Web payments, Money Agents, Bank Payment/ Online Transfer, Direct Debit/ Standing Instructions, FirstBank First BAP platforms amongst others.

“Through our online platforms, we can show customers that we will fulfil our promises to them by insuring their most valued assets and safeguarding their future. The introduction of various payment channels to our customers is one of the few innovations being pioneered by the insurance company.

I urge our customers to use these alternative payment channels to generate e-receipt(s) for every payment made and send to insuranceinfo@ fbninsurance.com for ease of payment reconciliation,” he explained.

In recent times, FBNInsurance has been keen to develop and improve its digital capabilities – something that particularly impressed the award judges.

In 2019, the firm launched its internal Financial Advisor App to support its agency workforce, complete with artificial intelligence capabilities that can recommend cross-selling opportunities. It is just one of a few innovations being pioneered at FBNInsurance

