FBNInsurance emerges Best Life Insurance Company

FBNInsurance has yet again emerged the Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria in 2020, as announced by World Finance.

A statement obtained on the organisers’ website about the awardees said: “The winners of this year’s World Finance Insurance Awards are the organisations most able to adapt to the new environment and help forge the future of the industry in their respective countries.

 

“This year the World Finance Insurance Awards showcases the businesses that are best equipped to handle the environment and expectations that are accompanying our new COVID-normal world.

 

This means much more than just financial discipline.

 

All businesses need to be leaders, but insurance companies need to be moral touchstones given the critical role they will play in the months and years ahead.”

 

Val Ojumah, the Managing Director/CEO, FBNInsurance, in his reaction to the news, attributed the feat to his company’s continuous deployment and utilisation of technology in delivering services to meet the ever-changing needs of the customer

