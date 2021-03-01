FBNInsurance meets customers, reassures of prompt service delivery

As one of the company’s strategy to enhance customer- management relationship, FBNInsurance Limited recently hosted its customers in a virtual customer forum.

The forum is in its sixth series. The forum, which is aimed at keeping customers abreast of topical issues within the company as well as addressing issues/ questions/complaints they may have was well attended by the esteemed customers and executive members of the company.

While welcoming the customers to the forum, the Managing Director, FBNInsurance Limited, Mr. Val Ojumah, reiterated the purpose of the forum, saying it was one of the company’s key strategic initiative to meet customers to get their feedback on the services of the company and work towards achieving excellent service delivery.

In addition, he appreciated the customers for creating time to attend the forum and assured them that all their requests would be treated promptly.

While responding to questions from the customers, Mr. Ojumah informed them about the divestment of the 65 per cent stake previously held by FBNHoldings, which has made FBNInsurance and its subsidiary, FBN General Insurance, a wholly owned company of the Sanlam Group.

He disclosed key initiatives the company is undertaking to ensure seamless service delivery.

According to him, “with over a 100 years in wealth creation, Sanlam as a financial services group, has businesses that cuts across 42 countries globally and we are glad to be a member of this group.

