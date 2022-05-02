FBNInsurance pays N16.1bn claims

One of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies and the one adjudged most profitable life insurance company in Nigeria paid N16.1 billion claims to its customers during the 2021 financial year.

While speaking on the company’s claims profile, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FBNInsurance Limited, Val Ojumah, disclosed that the company’s commitment to satisfying her clients was non-negotiable.

“At FBNInsurance Limited, we are in the business of paying genuine claims that are due. Our strategy remains providing financial security for our clients and, as always, we will not rest on our oars to exceed our customers’ and stakeholders’ expectations, because to us, the Customer is King,” Mr. Ojumah said.

Speaking further, Ojumah reiterated that “customer satisfaction is the fulcrum of insurance business, and this inevitably builds customer loyalty, and we will not fail to ensure this.

“We believe once FBNInsurance is able to pay customers’ claims as they arise, numerous customers and the general public will have faith to take up more life policies because they are convinced that should a claim/loss arise, FBNInsurance will be able to meet its financial obligations to them.”

Recall that FBNInsurance paid N11.5 billion claims in 2020, this was in spite of the challenging operating environment in the country, especially as the world continue to battle with the economic effect of the COVID-19.

