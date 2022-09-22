Business

FBNInsurance rebrands to Sanlam Life

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sanlam, Africa’s largest non-banking financial services company, yesterday announced the launch of its brand in the Nigeria market, rebranding FBNInsurance to Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited. The move supports the Sanlam’s strategy to deliver excellent products and services to clients through direct contact with the Sanlam brand. The rebrand further supports Sanlam’s efforts to enhance its presence across Africa as well as its ongoing investment in the continent. The rebranding will apply to the life and general insurance businesses, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited and Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, respectively.

Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA) Life Insurance Cluster CEO, Robert Dommisse, highlighted Sanlam’s commitment to Nigeria, and the importance of West Africa market to Sanlam. SPA is the division in Sanlam Emerging Markets, which encompasses Sanlam Group’s businesses in Africa and other emerging markets such as India and Malaysia. “Nigeria has always been one of the most important markets for the Sanlam Group because the country is such a key economy on the African continent. “It has always been imperative that Sanlam has a strong presence and operation in Nigeria.

We have a good business in the Nigerian market, and we are going to continue invest and grow the operation. “It is important for us that we do so under the Sanlam brand so that the existing and potential customers know that they will be getting the full support of the promises we make in the market,” Mr. Dommisse said.

“We’re very excited about the introduction of the Sanlam brand in Nigeria and we believe it’s a great moment in time for us to step forward to show our brand across an array of touch points and have our diverse stakeholders interact positively with the brand in the Nigeria market,” Mr. Dommisse added. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, Mr Tunde Mimiko, said: “We look forward to the next exciting chapter of the business under the banner of the Sanlam brand, which is committed to continuously promoting consumer access and inclusion in financial services across the African continent.

“The introduction of the Sanlam brand is a milestone development for Nigeria. Through our innovative brand offering, we look forward to delivering services that empower generations of Nigerians to be financially secure, confident, and prosperous.” Mr Bode Opadokun, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, said: “We have continually evolved our business and our products to add value to many lives. “As we step into another exciting phase of our journey, we look forward to delivering services through the compelling brand of Africa’s leading non-banking financial services organisation, Sanlam, both in the Nigerian market and West African region.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria’s domain name registration hits 160,276

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

INCREASE Though growing at a slow pace, the country’s identity on the internet maintained a monthly increase in the last six months   Registration for Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD), .ng, increased by 12,531 in the last six months, New Telegraph has learnt.   The new registrations recorded between January and June brought […]
Business

Bank customers transfer N2.2trn over mobile in 10 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

UPBEAT   Electronic payment channels in the country remain upbeat for further growth as more Nigerians go cashless e-bills’ payment hits N1.14trn     Financial transactions through mobile phones maintained steady growth in the last 10 months as bank customers transferred a total of N2.2 trillion through their devices.   The value of the mobile […]
Business

COVID-19: Transcorp reinforces safety as priority

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola, has said that the key priority of its properties, Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, is safety amidst the COVID-19 crisis. She said this at the ‘Africa Tomorrow Hospitality’ conference during her spotlight discussion led by Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman on APO Group, a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica