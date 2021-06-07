FBNInsurance records 25% profit growth to N9.9bn

FBN Insurance Limited has posted a 25 per cent increase in profit after tax to N9.9 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 as against N7.9 billion recorded in 2019.

The total asset also increased by 47 per cent to N170.0 billion during the period from N116.0 billion recorded in 2019. Addressing shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FBNInsurance Limited, Val Ojumah, said despite the challenging operating environment in the country, the company closed the year with positive results and made prompt claims payment to customers.

A breakdown of the report showed that the group recorded an improvement in net premium income at eight per cent year-on-year growth from N39.2 billion to N42.5 billion in 2020. Insurance and investment contract liabilities grew by 58 per cent from N88.4 billion to N139.3 billion in 2020.

The net effect in equity was a growth of 22 per cent from N19.5 billion to N23.8 billion in 2020.

The company declared and approved a dividend payment of 70k per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. It is on record that FBNInsurance Limited has consistently paid a dividend to its shareholders yearly in the last seven years.

While reviewing the company’s performance for the year, the managing director said: “We remain adaptable and responsive to the unfolding trends, modifying our plans and operations in a manner that would ensure that we achieved our strategic objectives.

2020 was a challenging year due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, but we witnessed an impressive growth along with key metrics and across major lines during the financial year.”

