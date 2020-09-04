FBNInsurance-Sanlam parleys brokers, pledges quality service

FBNInsurance together with its subsidiary, FBN General Insurance and its new owners, the Sanlam Group, hosted its brokers in a virtual forum recently, pledging to provide excellent services to its teeming clients. The forum was aimed at welcoming the brokers to the Sanlam family while providing an overview of the group’s operations and reassuring the brokers of a seamless transition with the new ownership. The forum was well attended by over 30 top ranking brokers of FBNInsurance and FBN General Insurance as well as the executive members of both businesses and the Sanlam Group. Speaking at the forum, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM), Mr. Heinie Werth, stated that the core strategy of the Sanlam Group was to be one of the leading pan-african financial service providers. According to him, “with a business presence in 33 countries in Africa, we want to be the preferred service provider across the continent when it comes to providing financial solutions and it is part of our ambition to be the number one pan-african financial service provider.”

On the way forward, following the transfer of ownership of FBNInsurance and its subsidiary, FBN General Insurance to Sanlam, Mr. Werth stressed that the role of the group is to leverage Sanlam’s 103 year old pedigree and provide the management of both companies with the requisite support and technical skills to bring new products and services to the Nigerian insurance market.

While addressing the brokers’ further, Mr. Werth sought their support and commitment in building and growing the group’s operation in Nigeria, stressing that “we are optimistic that the FBNInsurance and FBN General Insurance teams will continue to provide the same excellent services to you and your clients that you have become accustomed to over the years. There is no doubt about this.” In the same vein, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FBNInsurance, Mr. Val Ojumah, appreciated everyone in attendance, especially the brokers, for their invaluable support to the Nigerian life and general insurance businesses and craved their indulgence for continued support to FBNInsurance and FBN General Insurance.

Like this: Like Loading...