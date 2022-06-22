Business

FBNQuest affirms commitment to stakeholders with ‘Powered by People’ campaign

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings Plc, recently launched a campaign themed: “Powered by People.” According to a press release, the campaign establishes the organisation’s understanding of the challenges and motivations that drive clients to the business, while also reaffirming its commitment to deliver excellent service at all times.

The statement said: “Riding on the core insight that most people, individuals and corporates alike, are on a mission to grow their wealth, and subsequently, constantly searching for additional income streams or investing their earnings; FBNQuest provides comfort and assurance to both current and potential clients, by reassuring them that their wealth manager is also as invested in and dedicated to helping them meet their goals. “The ‘Powered by People’ campaign showcases the unwavering commitment, resilience and spirit of excellence that is delivered through FBNQuest’s employees to its clients and stakeholders.

“The campaign sets a direction for the FBNQuest brand, built around the belief that investing, at its heart, is people helping people. The campaign portrays a different side of the brand persona, and the importance it places on its clients’ needs, while maintaining competence, thought leadership and demonstrable industry experience.” Speaking on the campaign, Lolade Sasore, Head, People and Knowledge Engagement, stated: “The campaign stretches beyond advertising; it is part of a promise to create an added personalised experience for our clients across all touchpoints. We are delighted to have a message that reinforces our commitment to our people – our greatest asset.

If we have learnt anything about ourselves in recent past, it is that a global pandemic could not stop us from working as a team to deliver value to our employees, clients and shareholders. “ We were not defined by the challenges we faced. We are Powered by People and this is the spirit we are taking forward on a quest into every unpredictable future. We are confident in our people,” she added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Leveraging derivatives to raise trading activities

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Developing derivatives will broaden trading options and boost market activities. Chris Ugwu writes The Nigerian Stock Exchange remains a predominantly equity-driven market with certain sectors dominating trading and market capitalisation. On the Main Board, the Financial Services sector leads the pack of the board’s total market capitalisation while Consumer Goods sector is second. However of […]
Business

Facebook partners Ray-Ban to launch smart glasses

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Facebook, Inc. and Ray-Ban have released the next generation of smart glasses, Ray-Ban Stories. The highly anticipated collaboration brings forward a new way to seamlessly capture, share and listen through your most authentic moments. The announcement was made by the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Wearables Officer at EssilorLuxottica, Rocco Basilico, in a virtual […]
Business

Google: IWD, Bianca, Finesse top Nigerians’ searches in March

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Women’s issues, politics, entertainment and sports were among the top searches and trending questions that grabbed the attention of Nigerian netizens in the past month, Google has revealed. Top searches on the platform included the International Women’s Day (IWD), which was marked on March 8, with corporate organisations, religious bodies, the government and members of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica