FBNQuest affirms commitment to stakeholders with ‘Powered by People’ campaign

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings Plc, recently launched a campaign themed: “Powered by People.” According to a press release, the campaign establishes the organisation’s understanding of the challenges and motivations that drive clients to the business, while also reaffirming its commitment to deliver excellent service at all times.

The statement said: “Riding on the core insight that most people, individuals and corporates alike, are on a mission to grow their wealth, and subsequently, constantly searching for additional income streams or investing their earnings; FBNQuest provides comfort and assurance to both current and potential clients, by reassuring them that their wealth manager is also as invested in and dedicated to helping them meet their goals. “The ‘Powered by People’ campaign showcases the unwavering commitment, resilience and spirit of excellence that is delivered through FBNQuest’s employees to its clients and stakeholders.

“The campaign sets a direction for the FBNQuest brand, built around the belief that investing, at its heart, is people helping people. The campaign portrays a different side of the brand persona, and the importance it places on its clients’ needs, while maintaining competence, thought leadership and demonstrable industry experience.” Speaking on the campaign, Lolade Sasore, Head, People and Knowledge Engagement, stated: “The campaign stretches beyond advertising; it is part of a promise to create an added personalised experience for our clients across all touchpoints. We are delighted to have a message that reinforces our commitment to our people – our greatest asset.

If we have learnt anything about ourselves in recent past, it is that a global pandemic could not stop us from working as a team to deliver value to our employees, clients and shareholders. “ We were not defined by the challenges we faced. We are Powered by People and this is the spirit we are taking forward on a quest into every unpredictable future. We are confident in our people,” she added.

